Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG) Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. Purchases 48,020 Shares

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. acquired 48,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $47,059.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,512.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sequential Brands Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Sequential Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 101.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQBG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 59,851 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Sequential Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sequential Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sequential Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sequential Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

