Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Servicemaster Global worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 162,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

