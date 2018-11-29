ServiceNow (NOW) Shares Gap Up to $177.87

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $184.49, but opened at $177.87. ServiceNow shares last traded at $180.09, with a volume of 42113 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David Schneider sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,250.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,767.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $405,875.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,891 shares of company stock valued at $30,191,691. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $205,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/servicenow-now-shares-gap-up-to-177-87.html.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.