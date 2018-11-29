ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Hovde Group upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, EVP W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $184,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,405.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. 4,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,084. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

