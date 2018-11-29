SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 108,600 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 874.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 127,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Partners Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

