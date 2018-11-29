SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,716 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,265,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,682 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,788,000 after purchasing an additional 420,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,383,000 after purchasing an additional 142,454 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,606,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.78 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 56.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,716 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/sg-americas-securities-llc-acquires-11716-shares-of-highwoods-properties-inc-hiw.html.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.