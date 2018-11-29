SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRI opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.49%.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

