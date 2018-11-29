SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom by 86.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 25.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC raised SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

