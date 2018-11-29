Shaftesbury (SHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 888.50 ($11.61). 268,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 894.50 ($11.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 985.55 ($12.88).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

