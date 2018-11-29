Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Director Jeffrey Flug Sells 35,520 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 35,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $1,846,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Jeffrey Flug sold 7,059 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $413,304.45.

On Friday, August 31st, Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $2,962,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. 19,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36. Shake Shack Inc has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Longbow Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

