Share Buyback Program Announced by Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Board of Directors

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program, which permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares on Monday, November 26th. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.63. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.06 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 146.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

