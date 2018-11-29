Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 9,197 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.6% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 98.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYF opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

