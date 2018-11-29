Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,016 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 25,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $20,541,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $104.04 on Thursday. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $98.22 and a 52 week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,016 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/shell-asset-management-co-sells-5016-shares-of-american-financial-group-inc-afg.html.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.