Shopify Inc (SHOP) Position Decreased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Shopify by 33.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $5,041,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $38,179,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 185,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 85.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 118,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $149.96 on Thursday. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $185.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

