Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Vectura Group (VEC)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vectura Group from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 124.88 ($1.63).

Shares of VEC stock opened at GBX 73.15 ($0.96) on Monday. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.97 ($2.18).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

