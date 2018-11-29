Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Amigo (AMGO)

Amigo (LON:AMGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday.

AMGO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amigo in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Amigo to an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 308.33 ($4.03).

AMGO opened at GBX 274.85 ($3.59) on Tuesday.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

