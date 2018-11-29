Short Interest in CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) Increases By 186.2%

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,665 shares, a growth of 186.2% from the October 31st total of 37,970 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $3.40 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CRH Medical by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,653,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after buying an additional 1,967,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CRH Medical by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 296,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CRH Medical by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 409,100 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRH Medical by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CRH Medical by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,234 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CRH Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

