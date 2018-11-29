Short Interest in Great Panther Silver Ltd (GPL) Declines By 16.9%

Great Panther Silver Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,436 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 1,251,617 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Panther Silver by 197.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 869,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Silver by 29.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,436,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 555,400 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Silver by 6.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,509,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 142,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Silver by 3.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,759,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on shares of Great Panther Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Great Panther Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Great Panther Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Great Panther Silver has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million.

About Great Panther Silver

Great Panther Silver Limited operates as a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The company also explores for gold, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its exploration properties include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada.

