Short Interest in InspireMD Inc (NSPR) Decreases By 26.6%

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,804 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 2,708,788 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,117,780 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

InspireMD stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

