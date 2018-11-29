SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) from a d- rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

OTCMKTS:SIGA opened at $6.23 on Monday. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $471.08 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul G. Savas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $156,000. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.