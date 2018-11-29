Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 17th

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Silgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of SLGN opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Silgan has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silgan news, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $470,866.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 361,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,185.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $361,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 398,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,318.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,040 shares of company stock worth $1,851,055 in the last three months. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Silgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Silgan from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

