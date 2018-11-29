Simon Property Group (SPG) Given a $180.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) received a $180.00 price target from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

NYSE SPG opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $191.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $425,370,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9,319.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 982,385 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,037,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,122,000 after buying an additional 700,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 277.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 759,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 557,781 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,567,000 after buying an additional 445,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

