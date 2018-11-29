Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Simulations Plus an industry rank of 99 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on SLP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,924,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,611. The stock has a market cap of $330.46 million, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of -0.73. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 24.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

