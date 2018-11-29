Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

SBGI opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $766.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7,544.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

