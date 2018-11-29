Skba Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 81,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.6% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 138,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

