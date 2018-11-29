Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.90.

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.48 and a 12 month high of C$8.42.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately four million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.

