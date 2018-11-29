Solar Capital (SLRC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $887.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a net margin of 48.83% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

