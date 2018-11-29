Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact SEI Investments (SEIC) Share Price

News coverage about SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SEI Investments earned a media sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

SEI Investments stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 96,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $5,155,745.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,305,249 shares in the company, valued at $549,063,666.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 145,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $7,662,756.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,386,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,002,977.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,231 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

