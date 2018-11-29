Sonic (SONC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SONC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sonic in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sonic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONC opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Sonic has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Sonic had a net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sonic news, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $108,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John H. Budd III sold 89,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $3,855,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sonic by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,762,000 after buying an additional 817,914 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonic by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Sonic by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period.

Sonic Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 3,606 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, including 3,427 Drive-Ins owned and operated by franchisees; and 179 Drive-Ins owned and operated by the company.

