Southwest Airlines (LUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.19.

LUV stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 73,955,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,618,545,000 after acquiring an additional 241,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,725,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $794,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,228 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,927,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $454,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,195,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $324,436,000 after buying an additional 71,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,579 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,076,000 after buying an additional 328,453 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

