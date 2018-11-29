Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Receives $64.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONCE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spark Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spark Therapeutics to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ONCE opened at $42.43 on Monday. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.22). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 463.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.