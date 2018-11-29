SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) Position Lifted by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,730 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $20,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,516,000 after buying an additional 293,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,271,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,710,000 after purchasing an additional 272,022 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,492,000. Finally, PhaseCapital LP acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,634,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

