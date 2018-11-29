SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,898,000.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

