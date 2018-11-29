Sprint Corp (S) Shares Bought by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,136,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 229,325 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of Sprint worth $27,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Sprint in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sprint by 1,223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sprint in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Sprint in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

NYSE:S opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.80. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $2,030,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,999,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

