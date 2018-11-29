Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,184 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 100.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 40.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 92.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 362,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,116. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.52.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the investment and holding of all of the assets of Physical Silver Bullion. It primarily invests in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated and Physical Silver Bullion. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada..

