Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $98.64 Million Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259,222 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,313 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.23% of Exelon worth $98,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 81.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032,339 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $176,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,983 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Exelon by 71.6% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,185,797 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $178,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Exelon by 1,187.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,187,053 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $50,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 31.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,733,728 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $161,330,000 after acquiring an additional 902,458 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,166,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $220,097,000 after acquiring an additional 816,893 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 55,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547,619. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

