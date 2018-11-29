Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259,977 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $118,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 22.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 155.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HDB traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

