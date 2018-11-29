Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,853,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 858,672 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.70% of Marathon Oil worth $136,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 69,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,009,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $2,427,619.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-raises-holdings-in-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.