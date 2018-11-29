Starta (STA) Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Starta has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $0.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starta token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00007088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Starta has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.02324746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00124920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00197170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.08799299 BTC.

Starta Profile

Starta’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 5,176,714 tokens. Starta’s official website is startaico.com. Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starta

Starta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starta using one of the exchanges listed above.

