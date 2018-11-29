State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

State Bank Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 55.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. State Bank Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Bank Financial to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of State Bank Financial stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $929.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. State Bank Financial has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that State Bank Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on STBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.50 target price on shares of State Bank Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. State Bank Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

