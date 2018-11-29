Stein Mart (SMRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23), Morningstar.com reports. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $279.13 million during the quarter.

SMRT stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Stein Mart has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stein Mart during the second quarter worth $123,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stein Mart during the third quarter worth $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stein Mart during the second quarter worth $217,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stein Mart during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Stein Mart by 18.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

