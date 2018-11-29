Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 27,005 Shares of Medical Transcription Billing Corp (MTBC) Stock

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CEO Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 27,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $136,105.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,551.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 55,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,704. Medical Transcription Billing Corp has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 million, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Medical Transcription Billing by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Transcription Billing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Transcription Billing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 27,005 Shares of Medical Transcription Billing Corp (MTBC) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/stephen-andrew-snyder-sells-27005-shares-of-medical-transcription-billing-corp-mtbc-stock.html.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.