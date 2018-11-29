Stephen Burleton Buys 25,000 Shares of GT Gold Corp (GTT) Stock

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) insider Stephen Burleton bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Shares of GTT traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.90. 29,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,789. GT Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.15.

Get GT Gold alerts:

GTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial set a C$3.70 price target on shares of GT Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie set a C$6.00 price target on shares of GT Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/stephen-burleton-buys-25000-shares-of-gt-gold-corp-gtt-stock.html.

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.