Stevens Capital Management LP Has $10.97 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,437 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8,770.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $158.87. 2,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,672. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

In related news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at $65,429,271.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stevens Capital Management LP Has $10.97 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/stevens-capital-management-lp-has-10-97-million-stake-in-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd.html.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.