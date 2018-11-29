Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $8.86 Million in CA, Inc. (CA)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,932,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in CA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 632,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,769,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after buying an additional 76,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CA. BidaskClub downgraded CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of CA remained flat at $$44.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. CA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

About CA

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

