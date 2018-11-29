Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $9.49 Million in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Stock

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus set a $120.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of DGX traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.11. 37,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $90.54 and a twelve month high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

