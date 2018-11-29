Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $9.79 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,787,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Robert Half International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1,113.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $171,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,095. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

