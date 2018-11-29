Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chaparral Energy (CHAP)

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of CHAP stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Chaparral Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. Analysts predict that Chaparral Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

