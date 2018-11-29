Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tiffany & Co. Put Options (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,525 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 872% compared to the typical volume of 1,494 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIF. Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF opened at $92.54 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other news, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $31,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesco Trapani acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.25 per share, with a total value of $4,970,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,050 and sold 22,148 shares valued at $2,839,461. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,667,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $8,183,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $260,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $2,977,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 487.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 293,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,666,000 after buying an additional 243,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tiffany & Co. Put Options (TIF)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-tiffany-co-put-options-tif.html.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.