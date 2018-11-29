StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,703 shares, a growth of 258.2% from the October 31st total of 1,572,095 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,646,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

StoneCo stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

